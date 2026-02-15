Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2026

February 15, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 01:15 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 07:23 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Observed surf along E shores solidly in the High Surf Advisory range where it will likely remain into mid-week. The HSA therefore remains in effect and may need to be extended into Wednesday as strong trades and fresh easterly trade wind swell persist. Minimal energy anticipated out of the N, W, and S quadrants through the period. Surf along N and W facing exposures gets a small bump Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of a small, medium period NW swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
