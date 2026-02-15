Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 01:15 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 07:23 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:37 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Observed surf along E shores solidly in the High Surf Advisory range where it will likely remain into mid-week. The HSA therefore remains in effect and may need to be extended into Wednesday as strong trades and fresh easterly trade wind swell persist. Minimal energy anticipated out of the N, W, and S quadrants through the period. Surf along N and W facing exposures gets a small bump Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of a small, medium period NW swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

