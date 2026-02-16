Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2026

February 16, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:57 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:59 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:17 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights along east facing shorelines will remain solidly within High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through Wednesday, driven primarily by a large and persistent fetch of fresh to strong trade winds upstream of the islands. The HSA in effect through Tuesday night, though an extension through Wednesday is looking likely as strong upstream trades are expected to persist. 


Surf will remain small along north, west and south facing shores through Saturday, as no significant swell-producing systems are evident in the medium range forecast. 


In the extended range forecast, forerunners from the next moderate to large, long period north (010-020 degree) swell appear to arrive by late Sunday night, building swiftly to advisory levels through next week Monday, and then slowly declining into the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
