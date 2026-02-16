Maui Weather Forecast for February 16, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Windy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 78. East winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 74 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Windy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 64. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 78. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 55 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 37 to 49. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. East winds up to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 74 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Windy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 67 to 75. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and windy. Highs 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 68. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 81. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy to windy trade winds are expected this week. Winds will be strongest in higher terrain areas, passes, and areas immediately south through west of mountains across all islands. Showers carried in on the trade will be focused over windward and mauka areas. Moisture may increase this coming weekend.

Discussion

Issued at 335 AM HST Mon Feb 16 2026

Trade winds continue this morning, and scattered showers remain focused on windward and mauka areas. Gusts 40 to 50 mph have occurred on each island from Oahu southeast to the Big Island. Skies were mostly cloudy. Some clearing is expected in leeward areas this afternoon, but windward areas will remain mostly cloudy.

Latest guidance shows that trades will remain easterly instead of veering to ESE as was shown a few days ago. Wind speeds have remained elevated overnight, and the decision was made to put a Wind Advisory back out through tomorrow afternoon over the areas that typically get the windiest during strong easterly trades. Wind speeds are forecast to remain relatively high for most of the coming week. No significant moisture surges are forecast for the next few days, so we expect a typical pattern of windward showers. These will be more numerous at night, but still present during the days. A few may carry over to leeward areas at times. There is some model agreement on enhanced moisture from late Friday through this coming weekend, but at this time range confidence is not high.

Aviation

Issued at 335 AM HST Mon Feb 16 2026

Breezy easterly trade winds will persist during the next couple of days. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, bringing some brief MVFR cigs/vsbys at times. VFR conditions should generally prevail in leeward locales.

AIRMET Sierra remains in place for mountain obscuration over windward sections of Kauai and the Big Island. Conditions should improve here later this morning.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands. This AIRMET will likely persist through at least Tuesday.

Kilauea Episode 42 has ended. A volcanic ash SIGMET, under series Papa, remains in effect through 1635Z to account for some lingering ash aloft. This SIGMET will likely be cancelled later this morning unless volcanic activity resumes.

Marine

Issued at 335 AM HST Mon Feb 16 2026

A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift farther south through Wednesday. This closer proximity to the islands will keep strong and gusty trade winds in the regional forecast through at least Wednesday. A slight decrease in trade wind speeds may develop from Thursday into Friday as the high weakens briefly.

Surf heights along east facing shorelines will remain solidly within the High Surf Advisory (HSA) range through Wednesday. The HSA was extended until Tuesday evening for now, and may need to be extended into Wednesday at a later date.

Small surf heights remain in the forecast for north, west and south facing shores lasting into Saturday, due to an absence of significant swell energy in the medium range forecast.

In the extended range forecast, the forerunners of the next moderate to large, long period north (010-020 degree) swell appears to arrive by late Sunday night, building swiftly to advisory levels through next week Monday, and then slowly declining into the middle of next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu, Kauai East, Kauai South, Kipahulu, Koolau Windward, Maui Windward West, Molokai Southeast, Molokai Windward, Olomana, Windward Haleakala.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Big Island Interior, Big Island North, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Kahoolawe, Kohala, Koolau Leeward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai Mauka, Lanai South, Lanai Windward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Maui Windward West, Molokai North, Molokai Southeast, Molokai West, Molokai Windward, South Haleakala, Waianae Mountains, Windward Haleakala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel.

