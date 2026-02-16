Roots School annual Children’s Fair, Feb. 21

Roots School’s annual Children’s Fair is fun for the whole family.

Roots School will host its annual Children’s Fair on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 2-5 p.m. on the school campus at 740 Haʻikū Road. This year’s theme is The Wizard of Oz, and the event will feature crafts, face-painting, balloon twisting, magical photos, a cake walk, book sale, and fun for the whole family. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Wizard of Oz character.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Keiki two years and under are free. To purchase tickets go to www.rootsmaui.org or payment can be made via Venmo: @rootsschoolmaui. For more information, call 808-250-7988 or email development@rootsmaui.org.

All proceeds benefit Roots School’s Tuition Aid Program for students with financial need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Children’s Fair is a fun family activity, and we welcome our entire Maui community to join us and see what Roots School is all about,” said Melita Charan, Head of School.

Roots School is an independent nonprofit school located in Haʻikū, Maui, serving children from preschool to fifth grade. Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools.

The school’s mission is: “Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.