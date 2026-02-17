Deadline extended to submit applications for State Ethics Commission

The Judicial Council announced that the deadline to submit applications to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission has been extended from Feb. 13 to March 13, 2026. The terms will run for four years from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2030.

Members of the commission serve on a voluntary basis. Reasonable expenses, including travel expenses, incurred in the discharge of their duties, will be reimbursed. Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaiʻi State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission “from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.”

The governor appoints members to fill commission vacancies from a list of two nominees submitted by the Judicial Council for each vacancy.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity). Applications must be post-marked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered by March 13, 2026 to:

Judicial Council

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

417 S. King Street

Second Floor

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813-2902

Fax: 808-539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.