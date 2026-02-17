Maui Nui Golf Club hosts ‘Drive Like a Woman’ International Women’s Day golf event

Maui Nui Golf Club will celebrate International Women’s Day with a special wahine golf event, Drive Like a Woman, on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. The 3 p.m. shotgun invites women of all skill levels to come together for an afternoon of golf, connection, and celebration on the course.

The $54 entry fee includes 10-hole green fees, prizes, and a post-round celebration at the Maui Nui driving range featuring pupus from Point Break Pizza and complimentary water and soft drinks. Participants will gather after play to continue the International Women’s Day festivities in a relaxed, social setting overlooking the range.

Maui Nui Golf Club Director of Golf, Tim Lamb said the event reflects the club’s commitment to growing women’s participation in the game and creating welcoming pathways into golf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We want Maui Nui to be a place where women feel confident stepping onto the course —whether they’re brand new to golf or longtime players,” said Lamb. “Drive Like a Woman is about celebrating the women in our community and making the game more accessible, social, and empowering for everyone.”

International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8, recognizes the achievements of women and promotes gender equity across industries and communities. Maui Nui’s event aligns with this spirit by creating an inclusive golf experience centered on connection, recreation, and celebration.

Registration is open now in the Maui Nui Golf Club Pro Shop. RSVP and payment are required by March 1.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit mauinuigolfclub.com and sign up in the Pro Shop or call at 808-874-0777.