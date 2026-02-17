Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf heights along east facing shorelines will remain solidly within High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through at least midweek. The HSA is in effect through Wednesday night as strong upstream trades are expected to persist.
Surf will remain small along north, west and south facing shores through Saturday, as no significant swells are forecast into the weekend. However, the arrival of a small medium-period northwest swell may bring a slight uptick in surf along north-facing shores late Wednesday through Friday.
In the extended range forecast, forerunners from the next moderate to large, long period north (010-020 degree) swell appear to arrive by late Sunday night, building swiftly to advisory levels by next week Monday, and then slowly declining into the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com