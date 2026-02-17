Sedona Wachaiyu represents Head Start families on MEO Board

Sedona Wachaiyu joins Maui Economic Opportunity’s Board of Directors.

Sedona Wachaiyu has joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors as Head Start Policy Council representative.

She has a child in MEO’s Head Start preschool program and is a preschool educator. Her background includes work in nonprofit leadership, community organizing and international education in Kenya.

“As both a parent of a child in the Head Start program and a preschool educator, I bring a unique perspective that connects lived family experience with professional knowledge of early childhood education,” she said. “I would support MEO by strengthening family engagement, community trust and ensure programs feel supportive, accessible and truly reflective of our local community.”

Head Start offers preschool to 3- and 4-year-olds on Maui and Molokaʻi at no cost to income qualifying families. A member of the Head Start Policy Council, which represents families with children in Head Start sites, sits on the MEO Board.

The tripartite MEO Board consists of 21 members, equally representing those MEO assist, government and business.