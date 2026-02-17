Whale Trust brings global ocean elders together for an evening of wisdom and hope

Whale Tales 2026 is back at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. PC: Courtesy Ralph Place via Whale Trust Permit #19225

Whale Trust will present Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, as part of its 20th Annual Whale Tales celebration. The special event will bring together internationally recognized leaders in ocean science, exploration, and conservation for an evening of discussion focused on the future of the world’s oceans.

More than an event, Listening to the Ocean is an invitation to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the marine environment that sustains us all. Guided by cultural practitioner and storyteller Kainoa Horcajo, the evening unites some of the world’s most respected voices in ocean exploration, science, and conservation for an intimate and inspiring dialogue about our shared future.

Featured Ocean Elders include Dr. Sylvia Earle, renowned marine biologist and Mission Blue founder; master navigator and Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO Nainoa Thompson; explorer and founder of Lindblad Expeditions Sven-Olof Lindblad; legendary explorer and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau; Tongan Prime Minister and ocean steward Lord Fakafānua; and conservationist and filmmaker Lavinia Currier. Together, they represent decades of leadership, advocacy, and lived experience dedicated to protecting our ocean planet.

The evening unfolds through keynote presentations, moderated conversations, and a “Wisdom Circle” dialogue, weaving together scientific insight, Indigenous knowledge, cultural tradition, and personal storytelling. From ancient navigation to modern conservation efforts powered by global collaboration, the program traces humanity’s enduring relationship with the sea, and the responsibility that comes with it.

This special event invites us to listen deeply, think boldly, and recommit to caring for the ocean that sustains us all. The evening is designed to leave guests informed and empowered to carry these lessons into their own lives and communities.

As part of Whale Tales’ 20th anniversary, Listening to the Ocean honors two decades of bringing science, storytelling, and community together in service of ocean conservation. The event embodies Whale Trust’s mission to inspire understanding, respect, and action for whales and the marine ecosystems they depend on.

Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders takes place Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at 6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, as part of the 20th Annual Whale Tales event and 25th anniversary of Whale Trust. Proceeds support Whale Trust’s research, education, and conservation programs.

Registration for Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders is required separately from general Whale Tales event access. Space is limited, and advance registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information and registration details, visit WhaleTales.org.