Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s Maui County Charity Walk, May 9, 2026

Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk File PC: (2025) Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association invites Maui to join this year’s annual Charity Walk fundraiser for Maui County.

The MHLA Visitor Industry Charity Walk takes place on Saturday, May 9, at 8 a.m. at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. Festivities, including food service, entertainment and door prizes begin at 8:30 a.m., and the event concludes at 10:30 a.m.

Residents and visitors can support Maui Nui’s nonprofits and community by donating to the event, pledging to a team walking in the event, registering to walk at the event, or sharing the event information to others. Nonprofits who wish to become a beneficiary of the event can do so by filling out a grant application on the mauihla.org website.

All fundraising teams are invited to attend the complimentary Kick Off Meetings taking place March 3–5.

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is the largest statewide fundraiser hosted by a nonprofit organization. Since its inception, more than $45 million has been raised to support hundreds of local charities and since 1980, MHLA started hosting the Charity Walk for Maui County and has since raised over $21 million for Maui.

The 2.5-mile walk begins and ends at the War Memorial Special Events Areana, with aid-stations to support walkers along the route. The in-person event is filled with fun fitness, food, entertainment, and giveaways while raising funds and awareness for our island charities.

This year’s title sponsor is Southwest Airlines, and the hosting chair is Michael Pye, Regional Vice President of Fairmont, Hawaii and General Manager of the Fairmont Kea Lani.