Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:10 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:06 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:41 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will hold relatively steady along east facing shores through Thursday then gradually decrease Friday into the weekend.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below seasonal levels through the weekend, and surf along south facing shores will remain small. Select exposures along north and south facing shores will continue to see some trade wind swell.

Forerunners from a large, long-period north to north-northeast swell are forecast to arrive Sunday night, then rapidly build to near warning levels along north facing shores Monday through Tuesday. Also due to the northerly direction, elevated surf heights are expected along west Maui and west Big Island near Kua Bay. Surf heights are expected to reach advisory threshold for west Big Island on Monday and could reach advisory threshold for west Maui as well.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.