Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2026

February 18, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 03:10 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 09:06 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:41 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:03 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will hold relatively steady along east facing shores through Thursday then gradually decrease Friday into the weekend. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below seasonal levels through the weekend, and surf along south facing shores will remain small. Select exposures along north and south facing shores will continue to see some trade wind swell. 


Forerunners from a large, long-period north to north-northeast swell are forecast to arrive Sunday night, then rapidly build to near warning levels along north facing shores Monday through Tuesday. Also due to the northerly direction, elevated surf heights are expected along west Maui and west Big Island near Kua Bay. Surf heights are expected to reach advisory threshold for west Big Island on Monday and could reach advisory threshold for west Maui as well. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





