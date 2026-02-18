New leadership sworn in for Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

Grace Sales.

New and returning officers and board members of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce convened for a strategic planning workshop on Saturday to reaffirm the organization’s mission, reassess priorities, and set renewed goals focused on streamlined programming, stronger member engagement, and long-term capacity building.

The organization’s new president is Grace Sales, an entrepreneur and top-producing realtor with Keller Williams Realty Maui.

Sales was a business nominee at the 2025 Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards and holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from Stockholm University in Sweden, and previously interned at the United Nations Secretariat in New York. She also owns a MoneyGram branch and Travelicious Expeditions, a travel agency.

The 2026 leadership roster for the Filipino Chamber includes:

President: Grace Sales

Vice President: Christian Galapon

Secretary: Massy Cashen-Suguitan

Treasurer: Wayne Aguiran

Immediate Past President: Dominic Suguitan

Directors:

Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol

Jared Sam Agtunong

Sharon Zalsos-Banaag

Len Gonzales

Glenn Casil

Kit Zulueta Furukawa

Chris Rabang

Jorge Tirona

“I look forward to making the chamber more visible and growing membership,” Sales said. “Filipinos make up approximately 47,000 residents in Maui County, nearly 28% of the island’s population. This number reminds us that we are not just a community—we are a force for positive change, growth and opportunity. We hope to make connections that uplift Filipino and non-Filipino businesses.”

To encourage membership, the Chamber is offering a limited-time membership promotion, allowing new members to join for $50 by using the discount code amazinggrace at mauifilipinochamber.com. The promo is good until March 30, 2026.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce works to advance and stimulate interest and participation in the local business and professional community. Its mission is to facilitate the exchange of information, broaden economic opportunities and promote sustainable business growth for its members and the wider community.

More information about the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and membership opportunities is available at www.mauifilipinochamber.com/join.