Kamaliʻi Elementary celebrated in newly published math book; Dr. Allison Hintz welcomed back to campus

Kamaliʻi Elementary celebrated in newly published mathematics book; School welcomes Dr. Allison Hintz back to campus

Kamaliʻi Elementary School in Kīhei recently welcomed nationally recognized mathematics education author Allison Hintz back to campus. The visit celebrated Kamaliʻi’s innovative, student-centered, and place-based approach to mathematics teaching and learning—work that is now being shared nationally.

Hintz is co-author of the newly published professional book “Intentional Talk and Listening,” written alongside fellow mathematics education leader Elham Kazemi. The book features Kamaliʻi Elementary School, showcasing place-based mathematics classrooms where intentional talk and listening center student ideas and create inclusive mathematical communities.

Hintz returned for the fourth consecutive year, donating her time to work directly with Kamaliʻi educators and students—a reflection of the relationships she has built and her commitment to the Kamaliʻi school community. Over the past four years, she has returned to learn alongside teachers and students, demonstrating belief in this work and her love for the people and place that make Kamaliʻi unique.

“It is an honor to listen to Kamaliʻi students, teachers, educational leaders, and community members engage in such meaningful mathematics,” said Hintz. “I am grateful to be inside their learning and share their story. Their powerful learning and teaching is inspiring mathematics nationally and internationally.”

On Jan. 14, she led professional development for teachers focused on deepening students’ mathematical thinking through purposeful classroom discourse. Teachers explored strategies for centering student ideas, elevating student voice, and crafting math lessons that honor multiple ways of thinking and knowing.

The visit also included a reimagined K–2 Math Festival that transformed the Kamaliʻi campus into a joyful, hands-on learning environment. Students rotated through engaging math stations featuring open Notice and Wonder explorations, Counting Collections using place-based materials, math games, and collaborative problem-solving opportunities. Following her visit, students in grades 3–5 participated in a special Math Festival experience on Feb. 11, focused on collaborative problem-solving, mathematical discourse, and real-world applications. Both events reflected Kamaliʻi’s belief that mathematics should be joyful, culturally connected, and grounded in students’ lived experiences.

First grader Addie shared her excitement about the experience, saying, “I liked doing math with my friends at Math Fest. We got to count crown flowers. Some were big and some were not bloomed yet. We also counted seeds in a pod. When one broke open, LOTS of seeds fell out. We needed to find out how many we had.”

Adding to the excitement, both Math Festival days were supported by student volunteers from Kūlanihākoʻi High School. More than a dozen students assisted during the initial festival, and even more joined on Feb. 11 to support grades 3–5, strengthening a meaningful cross-campus partnership. Kamaliʻi students enthusiastically worked alongside the high school volunteers, and educators from both schools shared excitement about continuing this collaboration in the future.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Dr. Allison Hintz back to Kamaliʻi Elementary School,” said Kacie Seitz, Curriculum Coordinator at Kamaliʻi Elementary. “For years, we have dreamed together about what it would mean for the brilliance of our teachers and students in mathematics—rooted in place, culture, and lived experience—to be shared at the national level and beyond. When our students saw their own ideas, voices, and ways of thinking reflected in a published book, they felt seen and valued in a powerful way. Experiences like this are life-changing. They show our students that their thinking matters, that their stories are worthy of being shared widely, and that mathematics learning grounded in who they are and where they come from has lasting impact.”

Kamaliʻi Elementary School continues to be a place where research-based mathematics practices, local culture, and community partnerships come together to support meaningful learning for students. By centering student voice and honoring place-based ways of knowing, the school is helping Maui’s keiki see themselves as confident thinkers and contributors, school administrators said.

The collaboration was made possible through the support of Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Kamaliʻi extended gratitude to the Four Seasons Maui for making this visit possible and for investing in professional learning experiences that have a lasting impact on students and teachers alike.