500 guests celebrate Lunar New Year at The Shops at Wailea

Chinese New Year celebration (2.19.26) PC: The Shops at Wailea

More than 500 guests gathered on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 19, to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Shops at Wailea.

Guests enjoyed a traditional lion dance and martial arts demonstration by Oʻahu-based Au’s Shaolin Arts Society.

Attendees received red envelopes, known as lai see, and participated in the traditional “feeding of the lions” by offering a voluntary donation as the performers moved throughout the Center. The custom is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Lunar New Year is always a special moment at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “There’s a wonderful sense of energy that comes with the lion dance and martial arts performance, and it’s meaningful to see keiki, families and kupuna gathering together to share in the celebration. These moments reflect what we value most — creating experiences that feel joyful, inclusive and rooted in community.”

Chinese New Year celebration (2.19.26) PC: The Shops at Wailea

Chinese New Year celebration (2.19.26) PC: The Shops at Wailea

Chinese New Year celebration (2.19.26) PC: The Shops at Wailea

Chinese New Year celebration (2.19.26) PC: The Shops at Wailea