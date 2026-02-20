Free career guidance at Maui Health Career Fair, Feb. 27

Maui Health Recruiter Shaynna Pasalo helps to provide interested applicants with career guidance at various career fair and outreach events.

Maui Health will provide free career guidance at the upcoming Maui Health Career Fair, happening Friday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center Main Lobby in Wailuku.

The event is open to all eligible job seekers —no experience or degree is required for many positions. Job seekers will be matched with available roles that align with their skills, interests, and career goals.

Career fair attendees will have access to personalized career guidance and support throughout the application process, ensuring recruiters can match applicants with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions, and potential for growth.

There are a wide variety of positions available, from entry-level to leadership, in both clinical and non-clinical roles. Employee benefits include free medical insurance for employees and affordable family plans.

Computers will be available for applicants, and recruiters will be present to answer any questions.

For more information about the Maui Healthcare Career Fair, visit www.mauihealth.org/careerfair or email MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.