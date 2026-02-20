Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed E shores will remain rough, with surf hovering around the advisory level through tonight. A downward trend will follow over the weekend as the winds diminish locally and upstream of the state. Surf along exposed N and E facing shores will quickly build through the day Monday, then peak above warning levels Monday night into Tuesday as a long-period NNE swell arrives. This will be a long duration event, with surf likely remaining above the advisory level for east facing shores through much of the week. This swell direction will bring large surf to coasts that typically remain protected such as Kua Bay, Hilo Bay, West Maui, and exposed shores of Lanai.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com