Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 04:40 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 10:23 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:17 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:58 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed E shores will remain rough, with surf hovering around the advisory level through tonight. A downward trend will follow over the weekend as the winds diminish locally and upstream of the state. Surf along exposed N and E facing shores will quickly build through the day Monday, then peak above warning levels Monday night into Tuesday as a long-period NNE swell arrives. This will be a long duration event, with surf likely remaining above the advisory level for east facing shores through much of the week. This swell direction will bring large surf to coasts that typically remain protected such as Kua Bay, Hilo Bay, West Maui, and exposed shores of Lanai.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

