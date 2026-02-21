Community input sought on additional protection of Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife seeks community feedback on a proposed fencing project to protect an additional 2,400 acres of the Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve on Kauaʻi.

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve is the only wilderness preserve in the islands and home to the headwaters of the Kawaikōī, Waikoali and Mōhihi streams. It is instrumental in safeguarding the Garden Isle’s water resources and native species, as well as providing for cultural practices.

The remote, mountainous preserve also provides habitat for some of the world’s most at-risk forest birds, including the ʻakikiki, puaiohi and ʻakekeʻe.

Plans for the proposed fencing project call for the use of multiple strategies to preserve these resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A proposed new fence would provide a larger refuge for native species by strategically connecting with other parts of the Alakaʻi already fenced to exclude invasive ungulates — such as pigs and deer.

Gates and stepovers would also be built into the fence to maintain public access.

The project would incorporate invasive plant and animal control within the protected area, with targeted efforts proposed for removal of Himalayan ginger and strawberry guava, as well as the invasive ungulates, reducing impacts to native plants and birds and slowing the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These animals would continue to be available for hunting on tens of thousands of acres of public hunting areas on Kauaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The proposed project also aims to protect resources for cultural practices, including lei making, lāʻau lapaʻau, hula, oli and mele, while protecting water resources and native species habitat. It includes plans for reducing risks associated with flooding and erosion on Kauaʻi by improving forest integrity.















Those interested in the project are encouraged to review an educational StoryMap produced by Division of Forestry and Wildlife, titled “Additional Protection in the Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The StoryMap describes the benefits, management challenges and next steps. A survey link at the bottom of the StoryMap can be used by readers to provide feedback and thoughts about the proposed project.