Lahainaluna HS Foundation plans an ‘All-Classes Reunion’ in Las Vegas, July 11, 2026

Lahainaluna High School Foundation has initiated plans for an “All-Classes Reunion” at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The reunion is to celebrate and rekindle friendship, memories, and resilience, according to LHS Foundation Executive Director Art Fillazar.

The reunion is also being planned to help celebrate the school’s 195th anniversary of its founding, and as a kick-off for the oldest school west of the Rockies Bicentennial celebration in 2031.

Details are still being finalized and expected to be mailed out by the end of March or early April.

To ensure alumni, including former teachers and staff, get the registration and event information, the reunion planning committee is collecting updated contact information. Alumni and former staff are asked to email lhsf08@yahoo.com, with their full name, including maiden name, graduation year, current mailing and email addresses, and a phone contact with area code. Interested guests can also text the requested information to the Foundation office at 808-661-5332 or write to LHS Foundation, PO Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761. Information should be submitted by the end of February 2026.

“Getting updated information will be most helpful, as the Foundation current database is with addresses before the August 2023 fire and many Lahaina residents have temporarily relocated and have new mailing addresses,” said Fillazar.