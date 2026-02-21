Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 05:36 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:09 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:27 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. A chance of

showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:30 AM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed east facing shores will steadily lower through Sunday as the winds diminish locally and upstream of the state. Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will quickly build through the day Monday, then peak above warning levels Monday night through Tuesday as a long-period north-northeast (020 degrees) swell arrives. This will be a long duration event, with surf likely remaining above the advisory level for east facing shores through much of the week. This swell direction will bring large surf to coasts that typically remain protected such as Kua Bay, Hilo Bay, West Maui, and exposed shores of Lanai. Surf along exposed west-facing shores will rise early next week as a long-period northwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD