Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Hazy. A chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed east facing shores will steadily lower through Sunday as the winds diminish locally and upstream of the state. Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will quickly build through the day Monday, then peak above warning levels Monday night through Tuesday as a long-period north-northeast (020 degrees) swell arrives. This will be a long duration event, with surf likely remaining above the advisory level for east facing shores through much of the week. This swell direction will bring large surf to coasts that typically remain protected such as Kua Bay, Hilo Bay, West Maui, and exposed shores of Lanai. Surf along exposed west-facing shores will rise early next week as a long-period northwest swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com