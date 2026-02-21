Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 22, 2026

February 21, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4








TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            south.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 05:36 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:09 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. A chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            west in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:30 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed east facing shores will steadily lower through Sunday as the winds diminish locally and upstream of the state. Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will quickly build through the day Monday, then peak above warning levels Monday night through Tuesday as a long-period north-northeast (020 degrees) swell arrives. This will be a long duration event, with surf likely remaining above the advisory level for east facing shores through much of the week. This swell direction will bring large surf to coasts that typically remain protected such as Kua Bay, Hilo Bay, West Maui, and exposed shores of Lanai. Surf along exposed west-facing shores will rise early next week as a long-period northwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
