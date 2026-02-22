Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|7-10
|12-16
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|3-5
|6-8
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Occasional showers and a chance
of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will persist across most shores through tonight, followed by a building north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell on Monday. This long period swell will build rapidly during the afternoon and will produce breaking waves at High Surf Warning levels across most north and east facing shores during the peak Monday night and Tuesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores on West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will likely experience High Surf Advisory conditions. The north-northeast swell will gradually decline Tuesday night through Friday. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west-northwest swell is expected Monday through Wednesday.
Very small wintertime surf will continue along south facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com