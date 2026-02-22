Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 7-10 12-16 West Facing 0-2 0-2 3-5 6-8 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Occasional showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:52 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 12:13 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:20 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 12:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will persist across most shores through tonight, followed by a building north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell on Monday. This long period swell will build rapidly during the afternoon and will produce breaking waves at High Surf Warning levels across most north and east facing shores during the peak Monday night and Tuesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores on West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will likely experience High Surf Advisory conditions. The north-northeast swell will gradually decline Tuesday night through Friday. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west-northwest swell is expected Monday through Wednesday.

Very small wintertime surf will continue along south facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.