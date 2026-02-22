New UH Mānoa microsites encourage international student applicants in their language

Prospective international students can now learn about the world-class education and unique opportunities at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in their own language. New UH Mānoa microsites in Japanese, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese as well as an English site tailored for Indian audiences give interested students and their families clear, accessible information about the application process and highlight campus experiences and community.

The UH Mānoa Office of Global Engagement developed the sites due to the additional complexity international students face when deciding to pursue their degree abroad including English proficiency expectations, visa processes and scholarship options. The new microsites provide clear communication, language access, and cultural context essential in helping them make informed decisions with confidence, from their first interaction with UH Mānoa through graduation. Visitors to the sites can also submit questions in their own language for more information.

“We want to emphasize that UH Mānoa offers more than a degree,” said UH Mānoa Interim Provost Vassils Syrmos. “Students gain a world-class education, hands-on research opportunities, and a supportive campus community in one of the safest, most diverse and welcoming places in the world. Hawaiʻi is not only a destination but an environment where students can thrive academically and personally.”

Emily Liu, director of international admissions in the Office of Global Engagement, expressed that while UH Mānoa can be a transformational experience for international students, they in turn enhance the campus experience for everyone at UH Mānoa.

“International students make UH Mānoa a stronger and more vibrant campus by bringing global perspectives, diverse academic backgrounds, and rich cultural traditions into our classrooms and community,” said Liu. “They enrich class discussions, contribute to research and student life, and broaden perspectives beyond Hawaiʻi while helping prepare students for success in today’s increasingly interconnected world. Their presence strengthens cross-cultural understanding and reflects UH Mānoa’s role as a global university in the heart of the Pacific.”

Encouraging success, future possibilities

Depending on recruitment priorities, student demand and available resources, the Office of Global Engagement may consider microsites in more languages.

“We are already seeing encouraging early engagement and positive feedback from international prospective students, their families and partners,” said Emily Liu, director of international admissions in the Office of Global Engagement. “We look forward to tracking continued interest, inquiries and overall impact as outreach and promotion continue.”

