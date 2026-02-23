Maui junior athlete, Victoria Hansen, excels in both tennis and baseball

Victoria Hansen. PC: Wailuku Junior Tennis Club

One of Maui’s brightest young athletes, Victoria Hansen, continues to excel on both the tennis court and on the baseball field. At just 12 years old, Hansen has earned her place among the Top US Tennis Association players in the State of Hawaiʻi for the 12-and-under division, firmly establishing herself as one of Maui’s most accomplished young tennis players.

With most USTA-sanctioned tournaments held on Oʻahu and limited opportunities for costly off-island travel, players from Maui must make each match count. Hansen’s ability to rise through the ranks despite these constraints is a testament to her dedication, athleticism, and relentless work ethic, organizers of the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club said.

“As she transitions into the 14-and-under division this year, we are excited to see what new milestones she will reach and how she will continue to represent Maui tennis with pride,” organizers said.

Hansen’s story doesn’t stop at the baseline however. In addition to her tennis achievements, she is also one of the top youth baseball players in the country within her age group. Competing at Baseball For All Nationals in Reno, NV this past summer, she batted almost .800, while playing solid defense at 2nd and 3rd base and relief pitching, helping the team that recruited her, the California Waves reach the Championship game where she hit a three run home-run.

Her talent and passion for baseball have now earned her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: an all-expenses-paid invitation to the prestigious Trailblazers Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Center in Florida this April. While there she will train under MLB and Team USA staff.

The Trailblazers Series, supported by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, is designed to spotlight the top girls in baseball nationwide and offer them professional-level development and mentorship. With more than 850 players on the waiting list, earning a roster spot is an incredible honor, placing Hansen among a select few recognized for their exceptional ability and potential.

“From Wailuku’s neighborhood courts to the national baseball stage, Hansen continues to embody the spirit of Maui’s youth: talented, humble, and unafraid to chase big dreams,” organizers said.