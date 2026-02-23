Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-30
|20-30
|20-25
|West Facing
|10-14
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|East Facing
|12-16
|14-18
|14-18
|12-16
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A rapidly building, long period north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will produce breaking waves at High Surf Warning levels across most north and east facing shores tonight and Tuesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores on West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will likely experience High Surf Advisory conditions. The north-northeast swell will gradually decline Tuesday night through Friday. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west-northwest swell is expected through Wednesday. Very small wintertime surf will continue along south facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
