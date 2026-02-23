Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-30 20-30 20-25 West Facing 10-14 12-16 12-16 10-14 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 East Facing 12-16 14-18 14-18 12-16

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:59 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A rapidly building, long period north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will produce breaking waves at High Surf Warning levels across most north and east facing shores tonight and Tuesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores on West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will likely experience High Surf Advisory conditions. The north-northeast swell will gradually decline Tuesday night through Friday. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west-northwest swell is expected through Wednesday. Very small wintertime surf will continue along south facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

