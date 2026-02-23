Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2026

February 23, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
20-30
20-30
20-25 




West Facing
10-14
12-16
12-16
10-14 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 




East Facing
12-16
14-18
14-18
12-16 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:59 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 01:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A rapidly building, long period north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will produce breaking waves at High Surf Warning levels across most north and east facing shores tonight and Tuesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores on West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will likely experience High Surf Advisory conditions. The north-northeast swell will gradually decline Tuesday night through Friday. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west-northwest swell is expected through Wednesday. Very small wintertime surf will continue along south facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




