Finding Nemo JR. opens March 6 at Maui Preparatory Academy
Maui Preparatory Academy proudly presents Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. This vibrant, 60-minute musical adaptation of the Pixar classic is making a splash at the Bozich Center, March 6-8, 2026.
Show times are:
- Friday, March 6: 7 p.m. (Opening Night!)
- Saturday, March 7: 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 8: 5 p.m.
“When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, his over-protective father, Marlin, must face his fears and journey across the ocean to find him. Along the way, they encounter iconic characters like the optimistic Dory, the laid-back Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang,” according to a show synopsis.
Featuring hit songs like “Just Keep Swimming” and “Go With the Flow,” the journey is one of self-discovery and heart.
Directed and choreographed by Nathalie Smith with musical direction by Sarah Gowans, this production is a milestone for Maui Prep—featuring every student from kindergarten through fifth grade.
The main stage will feature extended side platforms, ensuring every single performer is front and center.
Tickets are $18 for VIP seating and $15 for general admission seats.
Get tickets here (Search “Maui Prep” on GoFan.co or visit mauiprep.org).