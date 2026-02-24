Finding Nemo JR. opens March 6 at Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy proudly presents Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. This vibrant, 60-minute musical adaptation of the Pixar classic is making a splash at the Bozich Center, March 6-8, 2026.

Show times are:

Friday, March 6: 7 p.m. (Opening Night!)

Saturday, March 7: 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 5 p.m.

“When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, his over-protective father, Marlin, must face his fears and journey across the ocean to find him. Along the way, they encounter iconic characters like the optimistic Dory, the laid-back Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang,” according to a show synopsis.

Featuring hit songs like “Just Keep Swimming” and “Go With the Flow,” the journey is one of self-discovery and heart.

Directed and choreographed by Nathalie Smith with musical direction by Sarah Gowans, this production is a milestone for Maui Prep—featuring every student from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The main stage will feature extended side platforms, ensuring every single performer is front and center.

Tickets are $18 for VIP seating and $15 for general admission seats.

Get tickets here (Search “Maui Prep” on GoFan.co or visit mauiprep.org).