Maui Health employees join Mauliola Pharmacy and Nohona Health in harvesting over 70 pounds of ʻolena

Maui Memorial Medical Center Director of Nursing Ian Igarta and his nephew Aeden transfer ‘olena over to a cleaning station. Photo courtesy: Maui Health

Maui Health employees and their families joined Mauliola Pharmacy and Nohona Health for an ʻolena harvest in Waikapū, gathering more than 70 pounds of fresh ʻolena earlier this month.

Nohona Health Executive Director and owner/CEO of Mauliola Pharmacy Cory Lehano educates Maui Health staff and their families on harvesting ‘olena and about its nutritional benefits and medicinal properties.

The day brought together staff from across our hospitals and clinics, including leadership and clinical teams, for a hands-on service project supporting community wellness and traditional healing practices.

Kula Hospital Nurse Manager Sara and Charge Nurse Samantha helped to harvest and clean ʻolena alongside Maui Health IT Analyst Jarom. Photo courtesy: Maui Health

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to caring for our Maui community beyond our hospital walls and partnering with local organizations dedicated to whole‑person well‑being,” said Wade Ebersole, Maui Health Chief Operating Officer. “We are truly grateful to work alongside Nohona Health and Mauliola Pharmacy, whose tireless efforts continue to strengthen the health and resilience of Maui County, and we look forward to what’s ahead as we find new and meaningful ways to support our patients and our community together.”

Maui Health Chief Medical Director Dr. Anna Eckart-Dodd helps to harvest ‘olena during a community service event with Mauliola Pharmacy and Nohona Health in Waikapu. Photo courtesy: Maui Health

Maui Health employees and their families at a recent community service event hosted by Nohona Health, where more than 70 pounds of ʻolena were harvested in support of traditional healing and local agriculture. Photo courtesy: Maui Health