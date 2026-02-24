Maui Health employees join Mauliola Pharmacy and Nohona Health in harvesting over 70 pounds of ʻolena
Maui Health employees and their families joined Mauliola Pharmacy and Nohona Health for an ʻolena harvest in Waikapū, gathering more than 70 pounds of fresh ʻolena earlier this month.
The day brought together staff from across our hospitals and clinics, including leadership and clinical teams, for a hands-on service project supporting community wellness and traditional healing practices.
“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to caring for our Maui community beyond our hospital walls and partnering with local organizations dedicated to whole‑person well‑being,” said Wade Ebersole, Maui Health Chief Operating Officer. “We are truly grateful to work alongside Nohona Health and Mauliola Pharmacy, whose tireless efforts continue to strengthen the health and resilience of Maui County, and we look forward to what’s ahead as we find new and meaningful ways to support our patients and our community together.”