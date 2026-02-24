Maui Prep wins boys crown, Lahainaluna takes girls division at first MIL surf contest of 2026

Ozzie Reyes, of King Kekaulike, took shortboard No. 3.

Maui Prep won the boys’ crown, while their West Maui rival, Lahainaluna, took the girls’ division at the first Maui Interscholastic League surf contest of the season, Saturday at D.T. Fleming Beach Park.

Defending MIL boys and girls champion King Kekaulike placed second in both divisions although Na Ali’I were the only team to place a surfer in each of the 12 finals.

The two west Maui schools took advantage of surfing D.T. Fleming, one of their home breaks. The stronger than normal east/northeast winds that have buffeted the Valley isle for the past two weeks provided plenty of waves for the first MIL meet.

The initial contest also provided a glimpse of the new Hawaiʻi High School Athletics Association rules for the first-ever state surfing championship. The state meet will be hosted by the MIL at Hoʻokipa Beach Park, May 1-2, 2026. The new HHSAA rules state each boys and girls team can field three shortboarders, two longboarders, and one bodyboarder. The MIL teams previously consisted of five shortboarders.

Maui Prep head coach Lyndee Sprenger said, “The contest was amazing. It’s the first time in this new format and it was so cool to see the bodyboarders from all over the island and the longboarders do their thing.” “The waves were incredible,” Sprenger added. “Fleming totally delivered.”

Zolten Poulsen led Maui Prep to the boys title at the first MIL contest of the season at D.T. Fleming Beach Park.

Maui Prep’s winning boys team placed a surfer in each final and was led by senior Zolten Poulsen, who won the shortboard no. 1 and was second in longboard No.1. Poulsen was the MIL overall shortboard champion two years ago.

Sprenger said, “We were thrilled (the boys won). They train hard, it was awesome, lots of competition, I’ll say. Lot of fun to see the competition.”

Bode Davis, of Kūlanihākoʻi, edged Poulsen, 13.67-13.53, in longboard. Davis, a freshman, is the National Scholastic Surfing Association open longboard national champion, a title he won in Huntington Beach last summer. Ironically the Davis family took the Poulsen’s into their home after the Poulsen’s lost their home in the Lahaina wildfire. The Davis ohana hosted the Poulsen’s for a month, until they could eventually relocate to Lahaina.

While Coach Sprenger called the waves incredible, Lahainaluna coach Andy Claydon took it one step farther. “The best Fleming’s I’ve ever seen, I’ve never seen Fleming’s so good, so glassy. It was a great event today. We had our goal just to do our best and get in a final. It was nice to be competitive today.”

Ocean Lipstein, of Lahainaluna, won the shortboard No. 1 and bodyboard to pace the Lunas to the girl’s title.

The Lunas girls were super competitive, placing in all six divisions led by freshmen Ocean Lipstein. Lipstein won two divisions: dominating the bodyboard category and edging defending MIL champion Sloane Jucker, of Maui Prep, 13.53-13.06, in the shortboard No. 1. Poulsen’s younger sister, Xani, placed second for the Lunas in longboard No. 2. Her teammate, Gianna Pogni, was also second in longboard No. 1 while Gianna’s sister, Stella, was second in shortboard No. 2.

Defending MIL shortboard champion Sloane Jucker, of Maui Prep, placed second in shortboard No. 1.

King Keakulike had two of the girl’s champions: Mikaia Barnes (shortboard No. 2) and Kaja Przeciechowski (shortboard No. 3). The other girl winners were Maui Christian’s Lila Sloan (longboard No. 1) and Maui Prep’s Zoey Offergeld (longboard No.2).

Mikaia Barnes, of King Kekaulike, cuts back on the inside reform in winning the shortboard No. 2.

Kaja Przeciechowski, of King Kekaulike, puts her board on rail as she sets up for her next turn in claiming the shortboard No.3.

The other boy champions were Matias Banto, of Lahainaluna (shortboard No. 2), Ozzie Reyes, of King Kekaulike, (shortboard No. 3), and Aiden Haas, of Kīhei Charter, (longboard No. 2) and Rex Ang, of Baldwin, (bodyboard), MIL surf meet No.2 will be at Kahului Harbor, March 7, surf permitting. The back-up site is Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

Matias Banto, of Lahainaluna, had the highest two-wave score of the finals (15.67) in winning shortboard No. 2.

Boys Results

Team

Maui Prep 63 King Kekaulike 56 Kīhei Charter 53 Maui Christian Academy 49 Lahainaluna 41 Baldwin 39 Haleakalā Waldorf 37 Hana 35 Seabury Hall 34 Kūlanihākoʻi 33 Kamehameha Maui 30 Maui High 18

Chase Burnes, of King Kekaulike, airs off the top of the wave and finished second in shortboard No. 1.

Individual

Shortboard #1

Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 14.27 Chase Burnes, King Kekaulike 13.30 Bode David, Kūlanihākoʻi 11.33 Memphis Brown, Haleakalā Waldorf 11.20 Angel Jardine, Maui Christian 11.13 Johnny Mahan, Lahainaluna 10.36

Shortboard #2

Matias Banto, Lahainaluna 15.67 Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 11.10 Seth Jucker, Maui Prep 10.90 Keano Jardine, Maui Christian 10.90 Ian Pegoraro, King Kekaulike 8.06 Duke Stanton, Baldwin 7.18

Shortboard #3

Ozzie Reyes, King Kekaulike 14.43 Noah Dvorak, Maui Christian 12.27 Makaiah Clark, Maui Prep 10.83 Mason Burns, Lahainaluna 9.83 Taj Craig, Kīhei Charter 8.44 Ayden Truong, Baldwin 8.04

Longboard #1

Bode Davis, Kūlanihākoʻi 13.67 Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 13.53 Kahlil Pineres-Schooley, Seabury Hall 10.56 Sebastian Bianchi, King Kekaulike 9.43 Noah Haas, Kīhei Charter 8.73 Keano Jardine 8.27

Longboard #2

Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 10.86 Seth Jucker, Maui Prep 10.30 Jack Hill, Maui Christian 9.67 Cru Spalding, Kamehameha 8.84 Jayden Hottenstein, Haleakalā Waldorf 7.26 Imiloa Nelson, Hana 6.33

Bodyboard

Rex Ang, Baldwin 11.77 Makoa Kapaniai, King Kekaulike 10.67 Jayden Hottenstein, Haleakalā Waldorf 9.60 Imiloa Kanoho, Kamehameha 9.50 Bode Wheeler, Maui Prep 8.86 Miki Przeciechowski, Kīhei Charter 8.67

Girls Results

Team

Lahainaluna 67 King Kekaulike 63 Maui Prep 60 Maui Christian 51 Baldwin 42 Kīhei Charter 40 Kamehameha Maui 36 Seabury Hall 32 Maui High 21 Haleakalā Waldorf 18 Kūlanihākoʻi 10

Individual

Shortboard #1

Ocean Lipstein, Lahainaluna 13.53 Sloane Jucker, Maui Prep 13.06 Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 9.14 Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 6.70 Moony Sanderson, Kīhei Charter 5.07 Mya Pililaau, Kamehameha 0.00

Shortboard #2

Mikaia Barnes, King Kekaulike 11.86 Stella Pogni, Lahainaluna 9.16 Thayane Colpas, Maui Christian 7.64 Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 7.47 Natalie Riggs, Kīhei Charter 6.00 Eden Gebb, Seabury Hall 4.40

Shortboard #3

Kaja Przeciechowski, King Kekaulike 9.60 Layla Merrill, Maui Prep 8.40 Fabiola Melendez, Kūlanihākoʻi 6.07 Sadie Hanks, Kīhei Charter 5.27 Oliana Schur, Lahainaluna 5.07 Wai Smith, Maui High 4.74

Longboard #1

Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 9.50 Gianna Pogni, Lahainaluna 9.30 Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 8.63 Ilana Caserta, Maui Prep 7.30 Ave Herren, Baldwin 4.10 Moony Sanderson, Kīhei Charter 0.00

Longboard #2

Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 10.96 Xani Poulsen, Lahainaluna 7.33 Malia Gaspar, Baldwin 7.00 Mikaia Barnes, King Kekaulike 6.93 Thayne Colpas, Maui Christian 5.76 Elizabeth Jenkins, Seabury Hall 1.67

Bodyboard