Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2026

February 24, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
15-20
14-18
10-15 




West Facing
10-15
8-12
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
12-16
10-14
8-12
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:08 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:12 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, long period north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell peaked early this morning and is expected to continue to gradually decline through the end of the week. This swell will produce breaking waves at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels across most north and east facing shores through Wednesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores of West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will also experience High Surf Advisory conditions through early Wednesday morning. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west- northwest swell is expected through Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to flat through the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
