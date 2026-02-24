Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-24 15-20 14-18 10-15 West Facing 10-15 8-12 6-8 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 12-16 10-14 8-12 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:08 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long period north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell peaked early this morning and is expected to continue to gradually decline through the end of the week. This swell will produce breaking waves at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels across most north and east facing shores through Wednesday. Due to the direction of the large swell, exposed west facing shores of West Maui, western Molokai, and North Kohala on the Big Island will also experience High Surf Advisory conditions through early Wednesday morning. In addition to this swell, a small pulse of overlapping west- northwest swell is expected through Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to flat through the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

