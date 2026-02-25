Deadline for 2026 AARP Community Challenge Grants is March 4

hallLast year, the Maui Academy of Performing Arts and Grow Some Good were awarded $15,000 each from AARP as part of the ninth year of the AARP Community Challenge program. The deadline to apply for the 2026 grant cycle is March 4.

There’s less than a week left to apply for money to make your community a better place to live. The deadline to complete an application for the 2026 AARP Community Challenge Grant is Wednesday, March 4 at noon Hawaiʻi time.

Now in its tenth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more.

Last year grants included $15,000 to the Kauaʻi Senior Citizens Softball Association to improve softball fields used by both kupuna and keiki; $15,000 to Grow Some Good in Kahului to plant fruit trees and native Hawaiian plants to create a shaded area for kupuna and promote sustainable farming and food security; $15,000 to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts to create an accessible gathering space with new chairs and tables for people of all ages in Wailuku; and $10,000 to US Vets Career Center for new computers and equipment to open a satellite office in Waianae.

To apply and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.

Capacity-building microgrants are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training.

Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year's focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions.

Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and community resilience.

Since 2017, AARP has invested $24.3 million toward 2,100 projects – including 31 projects in Hawai’i totaling $413,836 – to nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Hawai`i works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Hawai`i’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

All projects must be completed by Dec. 15, 2026.

