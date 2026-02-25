‘Human Skills in an AI World’ the topic of Maui Tech ʻOhana talk with Dough Nelson, March 11

Doug Nelson

The Maui Economic Development Board presents a new Tech ʻOhana talk on March 11, featuring Doug Nelson, Founder and CEO of Kinection and Partner with The Prompt. He will explore some of the human skills that matter most for effective collaboration, even as artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important part of work environments.

Nelson will use structured games and playful activities to help participants connect and share in ways that feel natural, energizing and meaningful. He’ll explore three human skills—presence, risk-taking, and adaptability—and show how they can build safety, trust and connection.

Guests can expect to meet new people, learn something unexpected about others you may know casually, and leave with a fresh appreciation for why human skills are critically important in an AI-driven world.

Nelson will also talk about how these activities can be introduced to the workplace to build skills in teams.

The session runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maclom Center in Kīhei. In person seats are limited.