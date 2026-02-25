Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:12 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:09 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A gradually fading north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will maintain elevated surf above High Surf Advisory levels for east facing shores of most islands tonight. Surf should fall below advisory levels by Thursday and continue a gradual decline through Friday. As east shore surf continues to decline this weekend, a small northwest swell will arrive and linger into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

