Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2026

February 25, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
7-10
5-7
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:12 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:09 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A gradually fading north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will maintain elevated surf above High Surf Advisory levels for east facing shores of most islands tonight. Surf should fall below advisory levels by Thursday and continue a gradual decline through Friday. As east shore surf continues to decline this weekend, a small northwest swell will arrive and linger into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




