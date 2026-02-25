Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A gradually fading north-northeast (010-030 deg) swell will maintain elevated surf above High Surf Advisory levels for east facing shores of most islands tonight. Surf should fall below advisory levels by Thursday and continue a gradual decline through Friday. As east shore surf continues to decline this weekend, a small northwest swell will arrive and linger into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
