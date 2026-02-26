Locally made food and products shine at Food and Product Innovation Network Day

Madres Churros at Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the State Capitol.

Local food and product vendors gathered Wednesday to show off their goods at the inaugural Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the Capitol, a convening of exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to highlight the collective impact of Hawai‘i’s food and product innovation ecosystem.

The event – coordinated by the Hawaiʻi Ag & Culinary Alliance (HACA) and the Food and Product Innovation Network (FPIN) through the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) – helped bring together state leaders, agency partners, educational institutions, industry collaborators and community organizations to share progress across FPIN initiatives and strengthen alignment around shared goals for food security, workforce development and economic diversification.

Food and Product Innovation Network Day at State Capitol

The State Capitol event was hosted by the chairs and vice chairs of the Hawai‘i State Senate and House agriculture-related committees: State Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee Chair Mike Gabbard and Vice Chair Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III, as well as State House Agriculture and Food Systems Committee Chair Cory M. Chun and Vice Chair Matthias Kusch.



“This inaugural event provided exhibitors an opportunity to display and share samples of their fine products, share their business stories and engage directly with legislators and the public,” Senators Gabbard and Richards and Representatives Chun and Kusch said, in a joint statement. “To encourage the general public to buy local, we need to continue with the development of local vendors by providing them the proper tools and marketing for their wares.”

Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

“We are proud to co-sponsor FPIN Day at the Capitol and to spotlight Hawai‘i-based value-added producers — including graduates of Leeward Community College’s ʻĀina to Mākeke program supported through HACA’s Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship,” said Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, CEO and founder of the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance. “When we invest in value-added products, agriculture becomes more than raw commodity — it becomes an export-ready industry with real economic impact.”

“Today’s event underscores our commitment to building a resilient, innovation-driven economy for Hawai‘i,” said Agribusiness Development Corporation Board Chair Jayson Watts. “By investing in local producers and creating pathways for them to scale, we are not only reducing our dependence on imports, but also positioning Hawai‘i as a leader in value-added agriculture and product development.”

Food and Product Innovation Network Day at State Capitol

Participating organizations at today’s event included:

Food and Product Exhibitors

Alina Farms 808 Bake You A Smile Hawaii Chibi Confectionery Daguzan Charcuterie Hawaii Candy Inc. Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Co. Kenny Boy Ice Cream Let’s Roll LLC Madres Churros Mālama Bar Mauka Meats MME Saigon Mossy Mokes LLC My Sweet World 808 Myna Trading Co. Okonokai Ono Pono Foods Pop Culture Artisan Pops LLC Pu‘uiki Pickled Vegetables ReBran Granola Shaka Butter Sugarless Bites LLC uCook Hawaii Uncle’s Ice Cream Waiū ‘Ala Syrups

Partners