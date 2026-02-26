Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2026

February 26, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:47 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 12:50 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:02 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:49 AM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually ease along with diminishing trade winds, which will allow surf along north- and east-facing shores to trend down through the weekend. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up beginning Saturday as a fresh west-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak early next week before gradually lowering into midweek. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average into March, but could trend up in the long range, possibly by the second week of March. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
