Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:47 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 12:50 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:02 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:49 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually ease along with diminishing trade winds, which will allow surf along north- and east-facing shores to trend down through the weekend. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up beginning Saturday as a fresh west-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak early next week before gradually lowering into midweek. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average into March, but could trend up in the long range, possibly by the second week of March.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

