Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually ease along with diminishing trade winds, which will allow surf along north- and east-facing shores to trend down through the weekend. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up beginning Saturday as a fresh west-northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak early next week before gradually lowering into midweek. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average into March, but could trend up in the long range, possibly by the second week of March.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
