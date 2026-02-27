J. Walter Cameron Center receives ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ donation

L-R: Amy Johnson, Craig Kinoshita, Jon Jennings, Steve Wetter, Cesar Gaxiola.

The J. Walter Cameron Center is the recipient of $6,462 in proceeds from the fourth quarter 2025 ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. The contribution represents a portion of fuel sales generated at ʻOhana Fuels stations across Maui from October through December 2025.

The “Fuel Up. Do Good.” initiative, led by ʻOhana Fuels and its parent company Hawaiʻi Petroleum, supports local nonprofit organizations by donating a percentage of fuel purchases during designated campaign periods. Through this community giving program, customers are able to support local causes simply by fueling their vehicles.

“We are deeply grateful to ʻOhana Fuels and Hawaiʻi Petroleum for selecting the Cameron Center as their beneficiary,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the Cameron Center. “This generous contribution strengthens our ability to provide affordable, mission driven space and shared infrastructure for the 26 nonprofit agencies that call our campus home.”

For more than 50 years, the Cameron Center has served as a nonprofit ecosystem in Central Maui. By housing 26 agencies in one location, the Center encourages collaboration, and multiplies community impact. Collectively, resident agencies serve more than 65,000 individuals annually, providing services that include health and wellness programs, youth and family support, kupuna services, housing assistance, conservation, education and the arts.

Funds received through the “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program will support general operations and facility infrastructure, ensuring that nonprofit tenants can continue delivering essential services efficiently and affordably.

The Cameron Center extends its appreciation to ʻOhana Fuels, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, and the many Maui residents who participated in the program by choosing to fuel up and give back.

For more information about the J. Walter Cameron Center, visit www.jwcameroncenter.org.

