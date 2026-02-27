Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 05:51 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:24 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:07 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed east-facing shores has become fairly small as a north-northeasterly swell continues to taper off. Surf will hold at low levels as a fresh, short- to medium- period north- northeast swell arrives over the weekend. Short-period and choppy conditions are expected to return by midweek with the redevelopment of the trade winds upstream of the state.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up beginning Saturday as a west-northwest swell arrives. This swell will be of longer duration, peaking early next week before gradually lowering into midweek. Surf from this swell may fluctuate over time as the source region experiences multiple wind maxima.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain near or slightly below the seasonal average into March.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.