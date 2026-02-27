Royal Lahaina Resort to host Nike Tennis Camp this summer

Royal Lahaina tennis courts.

The 2026 Nike Tennis Camp will be held June 1–5 and June 8–12, 2026 for participants ages 9 to 17. The camp is open to all skill levels with offerings for beginner to advanced players. Campers can choose between half day (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and full day (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) programs.

Led by Camp Director and RSPA Elite Tennis Professional, Nate Geigle, and his experienced coaching staff, the camp is designed to help young athletes elevate their game in a fun, energetic and supportive environment. Participants will hit hundreds of balls, refine their technique and compete in supervised match play while building confidence and sportsmanship.

This exclusive camp provides a rare opportunity for Maui’s youth to experience nationally recognized instruction right at home, while also inviting young athletes from across the country to pair world-class instruction with a memorable family vacation on Kāʻanapali Beach.

As host property, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is proud to support youth athletics and the local community. Hawaiʻi resident (Kamaʻāina) rates are available for families wishing to turn camp week into a staycation experience. Families staying on property can enjoy spacious accommodations, refreshed guest rooms, and sweeping ocean views along Kā‘anapali Beach, all just steps from the courts.

Whether staying overnight or simply visiting for camp, guests are invited to enjoy the resort’s amenities, including oceanfront dining at Lahaina Noon, where island inspired cuisine is paired with sweeping ocean views for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, as well as convenient bites from Royal Scoop, open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with grab and go breakfast items, gourmet sandwiches, fresh smoothies, specialty coffees and locally handmade ice cream, making it easy to refuel in between sessions.

Registration for the 2026 Nike Tennis Camp is now open, and space is limited. For additional information, visit:

https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/nike-tennis-camp-at-royal-lahaina-resort#overview

Additional Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalow seasonal packages and special offers are available at: https://www.royallahaina.com/offers/