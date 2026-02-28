Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:40 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:53 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:21 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west-facing shores will trend up tonight as a fresh west-northwest swell arrives from a broad gale that was located south of the Aleutians near the Date Line. This swell will peak early next week before gradually lowering into midweek.

Surf along exposed east-facing shores will trend up slightly by Sunday as a fresh, short-to medium-period northeast swell from a gale centered around 1200 nautical miles northeast of the state arrives. Short-period and choppy conditions are expected to return by midweek as fresh trade winds redevelop and expand upstream of the state.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the seasonal average into March.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.