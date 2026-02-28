Updated Maui water conservation rules take effect March 1

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply held an open house Wednesday night to detail updated water conservation rules set to take effect Sunday, March 1, 2026. The event, held at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku, drew interested residents and community members who met with division leaders and learned about the amended measures.

The updated rules follow the Maui County Council’s approval of Bill 158 in January, which amends the County Water Code to address water waste, promote responsible water use and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply.

Under the amended code, potable water may not be used to water lawns and landscaped areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and only on allotted days listed below. This restriction applies to hotels, lodging establishments, commercial, residential and nonresidential properties and helps prevent water loss during the hottest part of the day. Watering schedules vary by property type and address:

Residential (even-numbered addresses): Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Residential (odd-numbered addresses): Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Nonresidential and multi-family (even-numbered addresses): Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Nonresidential and multi-family (odd-numbered addresses): Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Exceptions include irrigation using 100% recycled water, greywater or rainwater catchment; agricultural operations; and newly installed landscapes during the first four weeks after planting. Water needed for public health or safety, routine inspections, maintenance or repairs, fire control and required sanitary pool maintenance is also exempt.

The updated code also defines water waste and states that the use of potable water in a manner that causes waste is unlawful, including allowing water to run onto adjacent property, streets or sidewalks, or failing to repair leaks in a timely manner.

“Maui is experiencing periods of drought more frequently, and these rules help us make every drop count,” DWS Director John Stufflebean said. “By adjusting when and how we water our landscapes and using water more efficiently, our community can help us protect this vital resource while still keeping our yards, public spaces and businesses vibrant. These efforts are simple, practical and make a real difference in sustaining our water supply for everyone on the island.”

For a full list of rules and exemptions, visit the DWS Water Use Conservation Ordinance page at https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/226/Water-Use-Conservation-Ordinance-5929-Bill-158. Conditional hardship waivers may be available for any of the requirements outlined in the amended code, subject to review and approval.

Key Water Conservation Measures

Irrigation and Landscaping flyer. PC: Maui DWS

Swimming Pools:

Private swimming pools that are unused for more than 30 consecutive days must be covered to reduce evaporation, with existing pools required to comply beginning March 1, 2027.

New Development – Irrigation and Landscaping Requirements:

All new or upgraded landscape projects for commercial, hotel, multi-family and public-use developments, as well as larger single-family, rural and certain agricultural lots, must use high-efficiency irrigation systems and water-efficient landscaping, including incorporating xeriscaping and native or drought-tolerant plants.

Developers must provide guidance on proper operation and maintenance to buyers and long-term leaseholders.

Buyers and long-term leaseholders must continue to operate and maintain landscapes and irrigation systems efficiently.

Residential and Commercial Use flyer. PC: Maui DWS

Commercial Car Washes and Laundry Facilities:

New commercial car washes and laundry facilities must use water reclamation systems to treat and reuses water for washing cars and for laundry machines, while self-service facilities must install high-efficiency pressure nozzles. Existing commercial car washes and laundry facilities will only be required if they are seeking additional water service.

Food and Beverage Venues:

Commercial establishments serving food or drinks are encouraged to serve complimentary drinking water only upon patron request.

Hotel and Commercial Use flyer. PC: Maui DWS

Lodging Establishments: