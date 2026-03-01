Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association opens registration for Spring season

King Auto 12U State Championships. PC: Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association is now officially open for 2026 membership and registration for its Spring season. Junior golfers across Hawaiʻi are invited to join and take part in a competitive and educational tournament schedule designed to develop skills both on and off the course.

To become a member, families can visit hsjga.org and click on the Membership tab to create a player profile. After creating a profile, players must complete the annual membership payment, pass the Rules of Golf Quiz, and maintain an active GHIN Handicap Index. For juniors who do not yet have a GHIN number, or need assistance reactivating one for the year, HSJGA staff are available to help guide families through the process.

Kauaʻi Spring Classic 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association

New this season, HSJGA is introducing a 9-Hole Flight option within its Spring events for juniors 12 and under. This division is designed to provide a fun and supportive introduction to tournament golf, allowing younger players to gain experience in a competitive setting while building confidence. Participants will compete over nine holes with a maximum score per hole and will be grouped within a dedicated 9-hole division. While no season points are awarded, the focus is on learning, enjoyment, and preparation for full 18-hole or 36-hole competition. Players wishing to participate must select the “9-Hole Flight (12U)” option during registration.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HSJGA is also offering a New Member Tournament Fee Waiver for 2026. First-time members of the HSJGA who are currently active in another junior golf association in Hawaiʻi may receive a one-time waiver of their first HSJGA tournament entry fee. To qualify, players must complete their HSJGA membership registration, pay the annual membership fee, and pass the Rules of Golf Quiz. The waiver applies only to the player’s first HSJGA tournament and may require proof of active membership in the allied association. This initiative is designed to encourage continued growth and participation in junior golf statewide.

Dean Wilson Junior Golf Classic. PC: Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association

The 2026 Spring season will open March 14–15 at Wailua Golf Course with a tournament for juniors ages 14 and under. All four Spring events in the 14U Junior Tour Series are now open for registration, and families are encouraged to secure their spots early as fields may fill quickly.

For more information on membership, tournament registration, or the 9-Hole Flight, visit hsjga.org or contact Allison Wallace at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association at 808-532-0559 or info@hsjga.org.