Territorial Savings appoints Long Vo as Managing Director, Head of Branch Banking

Long Vo was appointed Managing Director, Head of Branch Banking at Territorial Savings

Territorial Savings, a division of Bank of Hope, has appointed Long Vo as Managing Director – Head of Branch Banking. In this role, he will lead the retail branch network, driving growth, profitability, service excellence, and customer satisfaction. He will also oversee the implementation of branch-wide strategies, policies and procedures.

“Long is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of strengthening branch performance while keeping the customer experience at the center of everything he does,” said Brian Hawley, EVP Chief Retail Banking Officer at Territorial Savings. “His expertise in retail transformation, team development, and strategic expansion will be instrumental as we continue enhancing how we serve our customers across Hawai‘i.”

Vo brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience at leading financial institutions, specializing in retail strategy, transformation, and expansion. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & Director of Branch Banking at American Savings Bank, where he led a branch network of 35 locations and more than 325 teammates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Earlier in his career, Vo held key management positions at Patelco Credit Union and BECU, further strengthening his expertise in branch operations, leadership development, and business growth.

Additional highlights of his career include leading multi-unit organizations, opening 12 de novo branches across multiple states, training over 2,000 team members and leaders, and creating new growth programs, including a Virtual Banking channel and two Business Development departments.

Vo earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Western Governors University. He recently was admitted to the University of Washington, where he is pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. He also attended the Pacific Coast Banking School, where he was voted class president. In addition, he holds a Certified Scrum Product Owner certification from Scrum Alliance and a Certified SAFe® 4 Agilist certification from SAFe by Scaled Agile, Inc.