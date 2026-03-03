Islands Hospice donates $5K to nonprofit supporting sustainable living

Makana Pono Kialahui Foundation. (L-R) Danielle Flocco, Social Worker; Kiana Reyes, Kaialahui Foundation; Cory Lehano, Kaialahui Foundation; Pauahi Real, Community Liaison; Malynda Gonzales, Nurse Practitioner; Cari Csigi, Receptionist; Amanda Ventui, Registered Nurse; Honey Pahia, Supply Assistant and Hospice Aide; Lauren Brunt, Director of Business Development; Robert “Bobby” Pahia. Photo courtesy Islands Hospice.

Each quarter, Islands Hospice recognizes an outstanding employee for their contributions to the organization by donating $5,000 to a nonprofit of their choice. Supply assistant and hospice aide Honey Pahia of Maui was selected as the newest Makana Pono, or purposeful giving, awardee and directed her $5,000 award to the Kaialahui Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to building resilient, self-sufficient communities through sustainable living, food cultivation and essential survival skills.

Pahia selected the Kaialahui Foundation because of her belief in its mission and impact on the community. “Even though I’m not a farmer, I deeply value teaching the next generation how to live off the land,” shared Pahia. “For me, it’s about believing in a future where our children know how to take care of themselves and each other. That knowledge brings me peace.”

The Kaialahui Foundation works to build a more resilient and self-sufficient community by educating and guiding individuals who want to live sustainably, grow their own food and learn essential survival skills. Their programs serve people committed to reconnecting with the land and developing long-term independence.

Established in September 2019, the Makana Pono Award recognizes outstanding Islands Hospice employees who actively contribute to their workplace and communities, allowing them to support causes close to their hearts. To see a list of past recipients of Islands Hospice’s Makana Pono program, visit https://www.islandshospice.com/community/makana-pono