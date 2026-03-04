Hanohano ʻO Haleakalā: an evening of education, testimony and solidarity, March 11

Community members across Maui are invited to gather on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for Hanohano ʻO Haleakalā, a special community event created to provide space for education, dialogue, and testimony regarding the proposed AMOS STAR project on Haleakalā.

Recent public hearings hosted by the US Air Force drew community participation and opposition to the project. However, many residents were unable to testify due to time limitations and the constraints of the formal hearing process.

Hanohano ʻO Haleakalā was organized by members of the Protect Haleakalā Community Coalition to create an alternative venue where the community can set the terms of engagement and share ʻike about the mountain, its cultural significance, and the generations of stewardship that connect people to Haleakalā.

The evening will begin with opening protocol and will feature presentations from community organizations including Protect Haleakalā, Kilakila ʻO Haleakalā, and Kākoʻo Haleakalā. Presenters will share ʻike about the cultural, environmental, and historical importance of Haleakalā, as well as the decades-long history of community resistance to development on the mountain.

A facilitated question-and-answer session with Air Force representatives will follow.

To ensure that community voices are heard, several participation stations will be available throughout the evening. Organizers say community members who were unable to testify during the official hearings will have the opportunity to: record video testimony; submit written testimony; sign petitions related to the project; and contribute messages to a collective banner of protest, which will be presented to the Air Force at the conclusion of the evening.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Organizers invite the community to attend and participate “in a spirit of aloha, respect, and solidarity with the kaiāulu.”

Event Details

Hanohano ʻO Haleakalā – Community Kūkākūkā with the Air Force

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 6–9 p.m.

Pilina Event Center, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului, Maui

For more information or to submit questions in advance: info@protecthaleakala.com