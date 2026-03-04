Maui Food Bank purchases eight-acre Central Maui parcel to build future resiliency campus

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Food Bank has completed the purchase of an eight-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Kūihelani Highway and Waikō Road in Central Maui for $9.25 million. The property was acquired from Pacific Rim Land, Inc. dba Waikō Industrial Investment, LLC.

The site will serve as the future home of a consolidated Maui Food Bank campus designed to expand food access, increase storage capacity and strengthen long-term disaster resilience for Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The new campus will allow Maui Food Bank to:

Increase food storage, refrigeration and freezer capacity.

Create a food resiliency campus with expanded distribution capabilities.

Establish a community pavilion, farmer’s market space and gardens.

Consolidate multiple rented facilities to reduce long-term operating costs.

Develop a disaster-resilient, centrally located hub for emergency response.

“With the increased food insecurity challenges facing our community, we need to expand our services and programs,” said Lisa Paulson, CEO of Maui Food Bank. “It is imperative that we develop a new facility to address these growing needs and to be prepared for future natural disasters. This investment ensures we can serve our community not just today but for generations to come.”

By consolidating current leased spaces into one centralized campus, the organization anticipates long-term cost savings in rent and operations. Expanded storage capacity will also allow Maui Food Bank to secure larger food donations, reduce waste, support local farmers and distribute more fresh and nutritious food to kupuna, keiki, working families and rural communities across Maui County.

The purchase was made possible through careful financial stewardship and the extraordinary generosity of the community in recent years.

Following the 2023 Maui wildfires, donors stepped forward to ensure the organization could respond to immediate disaster relief while also strengthening long-term recovery and resilience efforts. The development of a disaster-resilient campus directly aligns with the intent of those contributions, ensuring Maui County is better prepared for future emergencies.

“Because of our community’s generosity, we have been able to expand services while also strengthening our financial stability,” said Paulson. “This investment reflects our responsibility to ensure long-term food security across Maui Nui.”

Maui Food Bank’s goal is to complete development of the new facility by early 2030. The organization will launch a capital campaign in the coming months to support construction and long-term sustainability of the campus. Future fundraising efforts will directly support expanded programs.

“This campus represents our long-term commitment to Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi,” Board Chair Marsha Sharpe stated. “We are building a stronger foundation so no one in our community goes hungry.”