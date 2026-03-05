Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2026

March 5, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 03:56 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 09:48 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:37 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:00 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain small as a series of small, long- to medium-period northwest swells reach the Hawaiian Islands over the next week or so. Forerunners of the next small northwest swell should arrive in the islands this evening. This small northwest swell is expected to provide a small bump in surf along north and west-facing shores, peaking Friday night. It will be followed by another small northwest swell that will maintain the small surf through the weekend. A compact storm-force low currently just off the coast of Japan will likely produce another small west-northwest swell early next week. 


Choppy east shore surf will remain near seasonal averages as east-southeasterly trade winds vary minimally over the next few days, with a chance for a slight increase over the weekend. Surf along east-facing shores will then decline early next week as winds veer more southerly. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the weekend, but is then expected to increase and become choppier with the shift to a more southerly wind direction early next week. A small, long-period south swell is also possible around Tuesday of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
