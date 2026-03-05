Year of opportunity kicks off for Hawaiʻi’s creative economy and film industry

2026 Film Productions. PC: Office of the Governor

A robust production slate is in focus for Hawai‘i’s creative industries as the state ushers in a new comedy, a new season of supernatural thrills and the next installment of a beloved franchise, all being filmed here.

Last week, a Hawaiian blessing for the Season 2 production launch of “UNTAMED”marked the popular Netflix series’ shift to its new setting of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, with the production shooting on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

Additionally, “Jumanji 3” has geared up shoot dates on O‘ahu, with Sony announcing a release date in December 2026.

Further, Netflix feature “Protecting Jared” teams up Hawai‘i’s Jason Momoa with Andy Samberg in an action-comedy now filming on O‘ahu, following a Hawaiian security guard (Momoa) forced to defend himself and a tech billionaire (Samberg) when a kidnapping scheme erupts.

“The commitment of these productions is critically important for our Hawaiʻi crews, actors and industry vendors, who are returning to fruitful employment in their craft,” said Gov. Josh Green. “These films and the series are creating jobs for not just local talent and crew, they are supporting small businesses and driving opportunities that ripple across our state — touching lives and strengthening livelihoods.”

“Keeping Hawai‘i primed for production to meet and continually attract these opportunities is essential to our creative economy and workforce and for generating the positive impacts productions have across other key sectors,” said Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)Director James Kunane Tokioka. “The lineup of productions actively in and arriving to Hawai‘i reflects an industry-wide understanding of the unique appeal of these islands for visual storytelling and an appreciation for the skilled above- and below-the-line talent homegrown right here and ready to advance these diverse projects.”

The influx of productions comes at a time when Hawaiʻi is focused on modernizing its film tax credit and cap, as well as ensuring infrastructure supports evolving production expectations. In addition to inspiring future confidence and steady outside investment from studios and production companies looking to have their productions call Hawaiʻi home, DBEDT is actively cultivating opportunities for Hawaiʻi creatives toexport IP to worldwide markets.

“The combination of these productions and others launching this year is restoring a vibrant anchor of our creative economy in the state. Hiring hundreds of our local resident crew, talent and vendors back to work restores our commitment to advancing a more competitive incentive for film production this session,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer at DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division. “Studios budget years in advance and incentives are key to planning where productions choose to shoot on location, amplified by an environment that encourages sound business and robust creative capacity. Cultivating relationships also plays an important role in returning and new opportunities, with many wonderful artists and industry leaders advocating for Hawai’i stories and Hawai‘i-set storytelling to be told authentically in and from these islands.”

As “UNTAMED” embarks on a second season, it follows Special Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana, who also serves as an executive producer) and his investigative work for an elite branch of the National Park Service to Hawaiʻi where mysteries will unfold across six new episodes. The hit series is from creators Mark L. Smith and Lauren Elle Smith, Netflix, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions, Syndicate Entertainment, Escape Artists and Bee Holder Productions. Among the attendees at last week’s blessing were Bana, Wells, The Smiths, Adriana Nassar and Paola Franco from Netflix, and Matt Devhal from Warner Bros. Television.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A longtime resident of Hawaiʻi, “UNTAMED” Executive Producer John Wells was also instrumental in bringing production and workforce opportunities to the state with “Rescue: HI-Surf.” A John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment co-production, the show hired a local Hawai‘i producer, provided a platform for an up-and-coming Native Hawaiian filmmaker to make her episodic TV directorial debut and sourced 90% of its crew from Hawai‘i.