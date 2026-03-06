Caution is advised on March 14 for Valley to the Sea Half Marathon

ʻĪao Valley State Monument. PC: DLNR

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users to use caution and expect delays on Saturday, March 14, as the Valley to the Sea Half Marathon and associated races will run through Wailuku, Māʻalaea and Kīhei. Police will assist with traffic control.

The half-marathon race begins at 6:30 a.m., with participants running from ʻĪao Valley State Monument along the county’s ʻĪao Valley Road, to Main Street (Route 32) and will then turn right onto South High Street (Route 30) which links to Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30).

At the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and North Kīhei Road (Route 310) in Māʻalaea, runners will continue along North Kīhei Road, facing traffic. They will cross North Kīhei Road from the mauka shoulder to the makai shoulder on the south end of the park and ride.

Runners will then head south along North Kīhei Road, which meets up with South Kīhei Road and end at the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. The half-marathon will end by noon.

The 10k and 5k race begins at 6 a.m. Both start and end at the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary along South Kīhei Road. Southbound traffic will be temporarily stopped or rerouted at the intersection of South Kīhei Road and Kaʻonoʻulu Street during the start of the races. Traffic will be released after the last runner passes the intersection.

For the 10k race, runners will travel on the shoulders of South Kīhei Road and North Kīhei Road. The 5k race will take place on the shoulder of South Kīhei Road.

Police officers and traffic controllers will be stationed at major intersections during the races.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the participants. For more information, see: https://valleytotheseahalfmarathon.com/home-page