Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will elevated and choppy into early next week then slowly decline as local winds veer southerly. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain relatively small. A small medium period west-northwest (300 deg) swell is expected to slowly fill and peak Sunday near head-high levels. Another small west- northwest is expected early next week. Surf along south- facing shores exposed to southeast trade- wind seas will gradually increase through the weekend. A long- period south- southwest swell associated with a recent system passing through our swell window near New Zealand is expected to arrive Tuesday and persist through midweek.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
