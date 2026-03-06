Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 04:33 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 10:23 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:49 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:20 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will elevated and choppy into early next week then slowly decline as local winds veer southerly. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain relatively small. A small medium period west-northwest (300 deg) swell is expected to slowly fill and peak Sunday near head-high levels. Another small west- northwest is expected early next week. Surf along south- facing shores exposed to southeast trade- wind seas will gradually increase through the weekend. A long- period south- southwest swell associated with a recent system passing through our swell window near New Zealand is expected to arrive Tuesday and persist through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

