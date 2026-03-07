Hawai‘i Nature Center opens enrollment for Spring Nature Adventure Camps on O‘ahu and Maui

PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center

Hawaiʻi Nature Center is now accepting registrations for its Spring Nature Adventure Camps on Oʻahu and Maui, offering keiki ages 6 to 11, an immersive environmental science experience designed to support both academic growth and personal development during spring break.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Tuition ranges from $335 to $495 depending on location, week and membership status. Scholarships are available on a limited basis. Full details and registration are available at hawaiinaturecenter.org.

Led by trained environmental educators, the camps go beyond traditional recreational programs by combining structured science instruction with hands-on outdoor exploration. Campers engage in inquiry-based learning that builds critical thinking, problem-solving and observation skills—foundational competencies that support success in school and foster lifelong curiosity.

For parents seeking meaningful enrichment rather than basic childcare, the program emphasizes intentional learning outcomes. Lessons are grounded in environmental science and STEM concepts, encouraging keiki to ask questions, test ideas and connect what they learn to real-world ecosystems in Hawaiʻi. At the same time, activities are foster creativity and teamwork to ensure learning is collaborative and interactive rather than classroom-bound.

Hawaiʻi Nature Center – camp

Maui

Mauka Meets Makai March 16–20: Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge : Set at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, this five-day camp takes campers from mountain to sea as they study wetlands, tidepools and coastal ecosystems. Keiki learn about native species, conservation science and the impact of human activity on fragile environments through daily field exploration and guided instruction. By learning in real-world settings, campers develop environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility for Hawaiʻi’s natural resources—outcomes parents often value as essential to raising informed, engaged citizens. The final day of program includes a presentation that parents are encouraged to attend. Base camp is the National Wildlife Refuge for drop off and pick up. Tuition is $350 for members and $425 for non-members.

Oʻahu

Week 1: Deep Discoveries – March 16–20 : This five-day camp focuses on ocean habitats and marine life, blending STEM-based lessons with guided outdoor exploration. Campers investigate how marine ecosystems function, examine human impacts on the ocean and participate in hands-on experiments and creative projects that reinforce scientific concepts. Through activities, keiki build confidence communicating ideas, working in teams and thinking critically about environmental challenges—skills that translate directly to academic settings. Tuition is $420 for members and $495 for the general public.

: This five-day camp focuses on ocean habitats and marine life, blending STEM-based lessons with guided outdoor exploration. Campers investigate how marine ecosystems function, examine human impacts on the ocean and participate in hands-on experiments and creative projects that reinforce scientific concepts. Through activities, keiki build confidence communicating ideas, working in teams and thinking critically about environmental challenges—skills that translate directly to academic settings. Week 2: Cosmic Connections March 23–27 (Closed March 26 for Prince Kūhiō Day): This four-day camp introduces campers to astronomy, nocturnal animals and natural cycles, connecting space science to life on Earth. Using observation, data collection and interactive projects, keiki explore how celestial patterns influence ecosystems and human understanding of the natural world. The camp supports science literacy while nurturing imagination, curiosity and a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of nature—an approach that keeps learning engaging and memorable. Tuition is $335 for members and $410 for the general public.

PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center