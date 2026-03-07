Mākena Golf & Beach Club Golf Tournament raises funds for Maui youth and families

Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosted its annual benefit golf tournaments in support of Maui Youth & Family Services and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

Community, compassion, and commitment came together on the fairways as Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosted one of its annual benefit golf tournaments in support of Maui Youth & Family Services and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

The tournament brought together members, partners, and community supporters for a day of spirited competition and shared purpose to uplift Maui’s youth and protect its most vulnerable keiki, raising $18,000 between both organizations.

Proceeds from the event directly support MYFS’ residential services program, which provides shelter and stabilization for youth and young adults who do not have a safe place to live. The funds will also strengthen FCJC’s work supporting children who have experienced abuse and trauma.

Supporting Youth Through Shelter and Stability

“Maui Youth and Family Services provides residential services to youth and young adults who do not have a safe place to live,” said Nicole Hokoana, CEO of Maui Behavioral Health Resources. “Our shelters are aged and in need of fresh paint to brighten up the campus. Any funds received will pay for the painting of our three shelter homes.”

Following the event, Hokoana expressed deep gratitude to the Mākena community.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mākena Golf & Beach Club for so generously sponsoring a fun-filled golf event benefitting Maui Youth and Family Services and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. The proceeds directly benefit MYFS’ residential services program and provide unrestricted dollars that can pay for food, clothing, and incidental costs that contracts do not cover. We appreciate everyone’s kōkua in helping provide the funds needed to ensure our youth receive the nurturing needed for a lifetime of resiliency.”

Strengthening Healing for Maui’s Keiki

The tournament also supported the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, whose mission centers on restoring hope and dignity for children who have experienced trauma.

“The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center play an essential role in restoring hope for Maui’s keiki, and we are deeply grateful to partners who stand with us in that mission,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director of FCJC. “Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s commitment to hosting this tournament reflects a profound belief and commitment in protecting our children and strengthening our community. Their compassion and generosity help ensure that every child who has experienced trauma is met with dignity, safety, and the resources they need to heal.”

In reflecting on the day, which marked one of his final major events before retirement, Tonnessen shared:

“We were able to be part of an experience that not only brought our community together but will also allow us to directly strengthen and expand the healing work we do for Maui’s keiki who have faced abuse, trauma, and hardship through the funds raised. This kindness will be felt far beyond the course. It will help us change the lives of the keiki we serve who deserve safety, dignity, hope, and most importantly, a healing process.

“This event held an especially deep meaning for me. It reminded me why this work has been the honor of my life and why moments like these stay with us forever. This final event for me touched me deeply and reminded me how much this work has shaped my heart and my life.”

Continuing the Momentum: Lau Ke Aloha

The spirit of the tournament continues through Mākena’s upcoming Lau Ke Aloha Community Art Initiative, part of the Kinolau Community Art Exhibit. For every piece of art created and submitted, Mākena Golf & Beach Club will match the submission with a $10 donation, split between MYFS and FCJC, expanding the opportunity for the broader community to participate in giving back.

MYFS has selected the native kinolau ʻulu as a representative of their efforts in the community. The ʻulu symbolizes nourishment, security, abundance, and resilience — a powerful reflection of youth who, when supported, can thrive despite life’s early challenges. Like the ʻulu, MYFS sustains, nurtures, and stabilizes young people during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

FCJC’s kinolau is the ʻaʻaliʻi — a native shrub known for its ability to withstand high winds and drought. Like the children FCJC serves, the ʻaʻaliʻi embodies strength, adaptability, and the ability to endure and grow despite adversity.

Community members can learn more and submit artwork at: https://www.makenainfo.com/kinolau-submit-art

Through golf, art, and shared kuleana, Mākena Golf & Beach Club continues to demonstrate that meaningful community investment goes far beyond the course — it is rooted in protecting, nurturing, and uplifting Maui’s next generation.