Tickets, table sponsorships now available for Lahaina Restoration Foundation Benefit Lūʻau

Lahaina Restoration Foundation Benefit Lūʻau

Individual tickets and table sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s 2026 Benefit Lūʻau, taking place on May 16, 2026, and graciously hosted by Old Lāhainā Lūʻau.

Guests will enjoy an evening of community, culture, and purpose, featuring traditional lūʻau cuisine, drinks, and live entertainment in one of Lahaina’s most beloved settings.

Proceeds from this year’s Benefit Lūʻau will help bring to life the recently completed Master Plan guiding the rebuilding of the eight historic buildings under LRF’s care, ensuring that Lahaina’s history and cultural heritage continue to inspire future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Supporters are invited to participate by purchasing an individual ticket, sponsoring a table for friends, family, or colleagues, or making a donation if they are unable to attend. Table sponsors will receive reserved seating and recognition for their generous support of Lahaina’s ongoing restoration.

Tickets and table sponsorships can be reserved online at: www.BetterUnite.com/LRFBenefitLuau

For more than 60 years, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation has worked to preserve the historic landmarks, stories, and sense of place that make Lahaina unique. Thanks to the generosity of the community and supporters across Hawaiʻi and beyond, LRF has been able to host free cultural programs, educational initiatives, and community events while caring for the historic buildings entrusted to its stewardship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As Lahaina continues its recovery, that partnership is more important than ever. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites supporters to join this special evening and help ensure that Lahaina’s history and culture continue to live on.