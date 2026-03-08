Pancakes. (Courtesy: Slappy Cakes)

Slappy Cakes Maui invites the community to its First Annual “Paws & Pancakes” fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, 2026, benefiting the Maui Humane Society. For the entire day, 10% of all pancake sales will be donated to the Maui Humane Society to support animal rescue, shelter care, and adoption programs across Maui.

Slappy Cakes Maui will be open to the public during regular business hours from 7 a.m.

to 12 p.m., with the full breakfast menu available.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can enjoy special family-friendly activities including:

Adoptable pets visiting from Maui Humane Society

Balloon animals for keiki by local balloon artist Una Balloona

Guests can also participate in a Pancake Art Contest running throughout the day, where diners can create their best puppy or kitty pancake design. The winning pancake artist will receive a Slappy Cakes gift card.

“Community has always been at the heart of Slappy Cakes,” said Ali Isabelle, owner of Slappy Cakes Maui. “Paws & Pancakes is a fun way for families to come together, enjoy breakfast, and support the incredible work Maui Humane Society does for animals in need.”

Guests can also help by making donations or contributing to the Maui Humane Society Amazon Wish List.

Slappy Cakes Maui is located at 3350 Lower Honoapiilani Rd #701 in Lahaina.

For more information, visit slappycakes.com, email eber@slappycakes.com, or call

808-419-6600.